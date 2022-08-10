IEA weekly cabinet meeting held

KABUL (Agencies): Presided over by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the weekly cabinet meeting is held.

The treatment of drug addicts, the distribution of national ID cards for Afghans living abroad, the determination of Zabul’s border with Paktika, Kandahar, and Ghazni, the provision of safe drinkable water in the country, the extension of the fiber optic network, the confiscation of illegal immigrants, and the approval of the last three-month budget of Kabul Municipality Department was discussed, said a statement.

In the cabinet meeting, in order to provide health facilities, technical and vocational training, and other facilities for drug addicts, a procedure containing four chapters and 14 articles was approved and the National Statistics and Information Administration was entrusted with the task of providing Afghan citizens living abroad, based on the approved plan, start distributing paper ID cards.

Likewise, the cabinet meeting tasked the commission to resolve land disputes with the task of receiving detailed information to solve the problem of determining the border of Zabul with Paktika, Kandahar and Ghazni, in order to distribute and determine the boundaries, prepare and receive the solution and submit it to the next cabinet meeting for approval.

Meanwhile, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister, has been tasked to hold a meeting with eight relevant ministries and government organs in order to provide clean drinkable water and present the result to the next cabinet meeting.

At the end of the cabinet meeting, the infrastructure sharing policy related to the development of the optical fiber network was approved, and a committee headed by the attorney general of the country has been entrusted with the task of reviewing the files of the “banned” persons of the previous government in the framework of the effective laws of Sharia, and in order to remove the “insolvent” people from the mentioned list should receive a solution.

