IEA welcomes Araghchi statements about Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate has welcomed recent statements by Iran’s foreign minister as essentially correct understanding of the current realities of Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has consolidated its power across the country in the past three years, the Iranian foreign minister has said.

In an interview with Khabar Online, Sayed Abbas Araghchi said, different corners of Afghanistan were under the control of different factions in the past, but the current situation was different. Sovereignty and security were in place, he acknowledged.

Araghchi clarified: “It is a reality that a power is ruling Afghanistan, unlike in the past when every corner of Afghanistan was under the control of a party. This is not the case now and the IEA has consolidated security.”

Araghchi pointed to his trip to Kabul and said: “It is a reality that there are some serious issues between Afghanistan and Iran which must be addressed and the two countries must discuss them.”

Hamdullah Fitrat, IEA deputy spokesman, said in an audio clip welcomed Araghchi’s positive statements. “We welcome and confirm the recent positive statements made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, regarding Afghanistan.”

He said these statements were essentially a correct understanding of the current realities of Afghanistan.

It was a fact that a single political authority ruled Afghanistan that has complete sovereignty over the entire geography of the country, he added.