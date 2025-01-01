IEA welcomes Mirziyoyev’s recent remarks on Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed recent remarks of Uzbekistan’s president who underlined interaction with the IEA to prevent Afghanistan’s isolation on international level.

During a meeting with parliament members yesterday, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that it was important not to forget Afghanistan.

“It is very important to prevent from the isolation of Afghanistan on international level,” Mirziyoyev believed.

He also considered compromise and negotiations with the current authorities of the IEA as essential.

In a audio clip, IEA deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat welcomed the remarks of the president of Uzbekistan.

Fitrat said: “We commend and welcome the positive remarks of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev about Afghanistan; it reflects his country’s positive position on Afghanistan.”

He added political, economic, trade and transit ties and interaction between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan had become stronger and positive than ever before.

The IEA government desires more powerful ties with its neighbors and regional countries, he added.

Before this, Uzbekistan emphasised had Afghanistan’s development was impossible without constructive engagement with neighbouring countries, including Uzbekistan.