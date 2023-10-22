IEA’s acting Interior minister meet Japan’s new and outgoing ambassadors

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani met with the outgoing ambassador of Japan Takashi Okada and with his replacement, Takuyoshi Kurumaya.

Okada expressed his condolences to the acting interior minister about the recent incident in Herat and promised to collect $4 million in aid for the quake victims. During the meeting Okada also spoke of his country’s achievements during his mission in Afghanistan.

Okada praised the security situation in the country and said that he has traveled to all parts of Afghanistan, including Kandahar and Bamiyan, without any fear or problems.

Meanwhile, the acting interior minister thanked Okada for the work he had done in the country and welcomed Kurumaya to the country.

“Japan has always helped and sympathized with Afghans and this spirit is reflected in the good mission of the ambassadors,” said Haqqani.

According to Haqqani, considering the historical relations between the two countries, Japan can play a constructive role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.