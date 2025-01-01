IEA’s minister of culture meets with EU diplomat over preserving Afghan culture

KABUL (Ariana News): Khairullah Khairkhwa, Afghanistan’s minister of information and culture, this week met with Veronika Boskovic Pohar, the new EU charge d’affaires, to discuss the protection of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage.

According to the ministry, both sides discussed and exchanged opinions on the protection of cultural heritage, its value and public awareness on the issue.

At the meeting, Khairkhwa voiced appreciation for the EU’s cooperation in the field of cultural heritage protection, and emphasized the need for further development of relations.

“Protection of cultural heritage is not only the duty of Afghans, rather, it is the duty of the world to fully cooperate with Afghanistan in this field,” he said.

Pohar in turn assured the minister of the EU’s continued cooperation in this respect.