IEA’s Prime Minister marks Afghanistan’s 3rd anniversary of ‘victory day’

KABUL (Ariana News): Marking the third anniversary of the withdrawal of foreign troops and the collapse of the former government, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, Prime of Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a statement on Tuesday that the defeat of the Americans was “indeed a triumph of faith and spirituality over materialism.”

Thursday, August 15, will be the third anniversary of the IEA’s arrival in Kabul. On that day, in 2021, the then president Ashraf Ghani boarded a helicopter and fled the country. Within hours the IEA had moved into Kabul and immediately took control of the country.

In his statement Tuesday, Akhund said: “The twenty-year jihad stands as a proud chapter in the history of Islam, offering future generations valuable lessons and inspiration for perseverance and resistance.

“The defeat of the Americans in Afghanistan was indeed a triumph of faith and spirituality over materialism. We observed a clear sign of divine support as Allah (SWT) granted victory to the Afghan people, despite their limited resources and a relatively small number of Mujahideen, against one of the most equipped and advanced armies in the world.”

He went on to say however that the mujahideen, officials, and the people of the country “must understand that the victory of jihad does not mark the end of our responsibilities. We are now responsible to fortify the Islamic system, develop our nation, protect the lives, property, and dignity of our fellow citizens, and address the damages incurred from previous conflicts.

“We must fulfill these duties with utmost sincerity and determination,” he said.

He said it was important to uphold the stability of the Islamic system, maintain peace and stability, and promote both the material and spiritual prosperity of the nation.