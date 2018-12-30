IEC announces initial results for parliamentary elections in Paktia province

PAKTIA (Khamma Press): The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) on Sunday announced the initial election results in respect of the parliamentary elections for southeastern Paktia province.

According to IEC, five candidates, including Mohammad Nawab Mangal, Mohammad Ibrahim Ghashtali, Dr. Yarbaz Khan Hamidi, Syed Hassan Gardezi, and Razia Sadat have secured the most votes to secure seats in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga.

The parliamentary elections were held nearly two and half months ago but the Independent Election Commission has so far failed to announce the complete election results.

In the meantime, the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) officials have said that there will likely be a considerable change in the initial results once the commission completes its assessment regarding the existing complaints.