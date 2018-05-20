IEC declared province electoral constituencies for coming election

Monitoring Desk

KABUL : The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday said election constituency for the upcoming elections would be provinces and the entire country would be a single constituency for 10 Wolesi Jirga seats.

Sources from IEC said in line with presidential order and legal advisor embodied in letter No. 842, the IEC has been advised to conduct elections based on each province being a single constituency.

Also the presidential letter asked the IEC to complete its technical studies regarding delimitation of electoral constituencies to the Presidential Palace within three months.

The IEC has completed its studies and has informed the commission about its studies back in February 2018.

The IEC has said one province would be an election constituency while the whole country would be a single constituency for 10 seats of the Kuchis and one seat of Hindu Minority.

Advertisements