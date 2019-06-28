IEC is concerned about inappropriate behaviors of electoral associates

KABUL (Ariana News): One of the two foreigner commissioners of the Independent Elections Commission (IEC) describes the inappropriate behaviors of the electoral associates as the biggest threat towards the commission’s affairs and actions.

Ivilina Robinson, one of the foreigner commissioners of IEC, demands all of her colleagues at IEC to be courageous against any kind of inappropriate behavior and work according to the law and procedures.

“Concerns here are like the concerns in everywhere. My advice to the commission will be to meet the challenges, to be brave and to follow the law,” said Robinson.

Meanwhile, IEC describes management of the elections difficult but assures that the outcome of their efforts will be cleared on the day of the presidential election on September 28.

“Managing the elections is not such an easy task. However, we try to manage the upcoming election very good. People will judge about it on the day of the election,” said Rahima Azimi, an IEC commissioner.

At the same time, some of the electoral experts believe that the upsurge of people’s distrust towards the electoral commissions hurts the biggest process of democracy in the country.

“The government and the electoral commissions do not meet their promises that they make aft first; therefore, the people have no trust in the electoral commissions,” said Dawood Ali Najafi, a former member of IEC.

Afghanistan will go for the presidential election on September 28.

However, neither the presidential candidates nor the people believe in the transparency of the election.