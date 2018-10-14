IEC rules out any delay in Wolesi Jirga polls

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday ruled out even an hour delay in the conduct of the Oct 20 Wolesi Jirga polls, brushing aside some media reports in this regard.

Some media reports recently said the parliamentary elections could be delayed for 15 to 20 days.

Syed Hafeezullah Hashami, spokesman for the Independent Election Commission (IEC), told reporters in Kabul no delay was being considered in the conduct of the parliamentary elections.

Hashami said all administrative, logistical, technical, operational preparations had been done and said they were trying their best to hold the upcoming Wolesi Jirga election without any delay.

He said important election materials had been dispatched to the 34 provinces and sending them to districts would be completed until Friday

He said so far 234, 500 observers including 19 foreigners had received their ID cards.

