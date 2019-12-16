IEC set to kick off recount in 7 provinces

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) is set to start the recount of votes in the seven remaining provinces (out of 34) on Sunday after presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah on Friday asked his supporters in the provinces to stop blocking the election centers and let the process continue.

The seven provinces are Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, Badakhshan, Panjshir, Baghlan and Takhar.

“The process will be completed within the next two or three days under the supervision of the observers and then we will be able to announce the preliminary results,” said Awrangzeb, an IEC commissioner.

The Stability and Convergence team, which is led by Abdullah, asked for a recount of votes in 27 provinces, where the IEC has already completed the process.

“Our observers and other electoral monitors weren’t present in the 27 provinces, therefore we are not taking responsibility and will not accept the results there,” said Faraidoon Khozon, deputy spokesman for Abdullah.

But the election commission says that the recount process has been completed in seven provinces and that it will recount only the seven remaining provinces. (TOLOnews)