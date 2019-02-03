IEC to telease preliminary list of candidates within ‘two days’

KABUL (TOLONews): The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday said it will announce the preliminary list of presidential election candidates in the next two days.

IEC chief Abdul Badi Sayyad said the election commission has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to provide information about dual citizenship of candidates.

“We also received notification from the ministry of foreign affairs in which they mentioned two things, first they (MoFA) sent official letters to Afghanistan’s embassies in various countries and are waiting for the answer,” said Sayayd.

“Some countries take this topic as a personal issue and have asked for a copy of passports and credentials of the nominees and their deputies, we have shared this issue with the independent election commission” said MoFA spokesman Sibghat Ahmadi.

Among the 18 registered candidates, only incumbent CEO Abdullah Abdullah and former minister of interior Noorul-haq-Ulomi are running for president from the address of two political parties.

The IEC said the issue of the resignation of the CEO and his second deputy was a political issue rather than a legal issue.

“We see in the election law, which came after the establishment of office of the chief executive officer, about the resignation – the issue of resignation is quite clear, therefore it is more a political issue rather than a legal topic,” said IEC commissionor Waseema Badghisi.

However the IEC has constantly said it will bring systematic reforms to the election commission, but election observers have accused IEC members of not having the capacity nor leadership skills to hold elections in a credible and transparent way.

On January 3, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) officially started the registration process for presidential elections. The process ended on January 20.

The candidates who have entered the election race include former member of Afghanistan’s parliament Abdul Latif Pedram, incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, incumbent Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, former national security advisor Mohammad Haneef Atmar, former foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul, former minister of interior Noorul-haq-Ulomi, former Afghan ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali, Sayed Noorullah Jalili, Enayatullah Hafiz, leader of Hizb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Noor Rahman Laiwal and former NDS chief Rahmatullah Nabil, Mohammad Hakim Torsan and ex-director general of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Faramarz Tamanna.