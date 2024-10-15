IED explosion injures three police personnel in Buner

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near a police mobile unit at Ambela, resulting in injuries to three police personnel.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shah Hassan Khan confirmed the incident and said, “Police have cordon off the area.”

The injured officers were transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Daggar for medical treatment.

Earlier, at least four cops sustained injuries in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Malam Jabba Road Swat.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred in Jahanabad resulting in the injury of four cops.

A police spokesperson stated that the intensity of the blast is not known yet whereas the police personnel have reached the spot of the incident.

In a separate incident, at least two cops embraced martyrdom in a blast targeting police vehicle in Kuchlak area of Quetta.

The blast occurred near police vehicle on Bostan road leaving two cops martyred. Police officials stated that the area was cordoned off and investigation was also carried out.

Last month, an explosion at a police station in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured.

The blast occurred at night in the police station’s warehouse room, where a large quantity of explosive material recovered from terrorists was stored.

According to District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the explosion was apparently triggered by a short circuit, causing multiple detonations.