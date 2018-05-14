If I am a traitor form a commission against me, demands Nawaz

F.P. Report

BUNER: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday demanded the formation of a national commission in light of the recent treason allegations against him, in light of a statement attributed to him on the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack

Addressing a party rally in Buner, the former prime minister said the guilty party, be it him for treason or those leveling allegations against him, should be publicly hanged following the verdict of the commission.

“He who is ready to die for the country has been labeled a traitor,” the veteran politician lamented. “Nawaz was shown the door, and this is the treatment given to the prime minister.”

Nawaz lamented that those who were abrogating the Constitution were not brought to justice while he was being penalized for sincerely serving the country.

The PML-N supremo also demanded to form a commission for the money laundering allegations against him.

“We won’t let the NAB chairman off the hook so easily,” he said. “He must apologize and tender his resignation.”

“2018 will be the year of PML-N,” he told the attendees of the party’s rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former prime minister took credit for clearing Buner of terrorists. “We salute the people of Buner to have bravely faced the trials and tribulations during the tough times,” he said.

‘Being voted for is proof of Nawaz’s patriotism’

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz addressed the rally participants and said the nation’s relationship with Nawaz has only strengthened in the past thirty years.

“Being voted into the office time and again is the biggest proof of his patriotism,” she said.

“You choose the prime minister and members of the National Assembly through the power of your votes,” she had told the rally attendees.

“Can a person responsible for making the country’s defence unchallengeable be labeled a traitor,” she questioned. The PML-N leader said that it was her father Nawaz who had rid the country from power outages and terrorism.

