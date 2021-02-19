‘If no visa for T20 World Cup in India, will appeal to shift it to UAE’ Ehsan Mani

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s chairman, Ehsan Mani said they will appeal for a change of T20 World Cup 2021’s venue in case of Indian visa denial.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the chairman said Pakistan keeps all the rights to play T20 World Cup being a qualified team for the mega event. “Pakistan reserves all rights to play T20 World Cup in India and no one can stop that. India were supposed to assure visa for Pakistani players by September last year,” he said.

“We will wait till March this year for visa assurance in writing as per ICC told us earlier. Otherwise, we will appeal for change of venue to the UAE,” he added.

On the other hand, the PCB chairman will decide his future once his current tenure completes in September this year. “I have no plans for now, whether to continue with my post or not. But, if I will be asked to continue working after completion of my tenure, will think about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mani wants CEO Wasim Khan to continue on his post following his work. “Wasim is working really hard and did some good work so far. I want him to continue with his post for not a year only but three years following his good work,” he shared.

PSL 6

Mani said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become one of the fastest-growing leagues around the world. “PSL will go live in almost every country across the globe. The league’s value has increased now that it will now be telecasted in India too,” he concluded.