If sending Nawaz abroad for treatment becomes necessary, we’ll find a way: Ijaz Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah hinted on Tuesday towards allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seek treatment abroad, if that was the only option available.

The interior minister said that if going abroad for treatment was the only option for Nawaz then the government would ‘find a way’.

He prayed for Nawaz’s health and expressed his good wishes for the former prime minister.

Shah expressed hope that the Azadi March dharna would end peacefully.

“From Karachi to Islamabad, we didn’t create obstacles for even a single citizen,” he said. “We dealt with the dharna better than the previous government.”

The interior minister said that compared to its predecessors, the incumbent government had shown the most progress in a single year.

“Even in Lahore, the Azadi March caravan did not stop the Metro Bus,” he said.

Shah said that when a country’s exports decreased and its imports increased, that is when the rupee weakens.

“If we perform, then we will be elected again five years later,” he said.

Azadi March background:

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman’s statements, accusing him of “instigating the people” and rallying them for ‘mutiny’.