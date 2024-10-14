Iftikhar Ahmed charged for code of conduct violation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) skipper Iftikhar Ahmed has been charged 50 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s code of conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The incident occured during his team’s first semi-final fixture against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Sunday in the ongoing President’s Cup One-Day 2024-25 at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

Iftikhar, who violated the Article 2.8 of the PCB code of conduct, showed dissent at Umpire’s decision after a leg-before appeal was turned down, during his teams’ bowling innings against SNGPL.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Muhammad Asif and Zulfiqar Jan while match referee Iqbal Sheikh conducted the hearing in which Iftikhar accepted the charge and the fine imposed on him.