IG KP visits Buner, chairs meeting with cops

F.P. Report

BUNER: The Inspector General (IG) of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday visited Police Training Center (PTC) at police line Daggar Buner.

The regional inspector general of police Malakand Division Mohammad Ijaz Khan was accompanying him. District Police Officer (DPO) Buner district Sohail Khalid welcomed him.

The inspector general of police chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by high-ranking officials. IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, on the occasion, directed the officials to keep a vigilant eye on militants’ moments. He directed that police should jointly work with intelligence and army personnel and target militancy so as to best protect national and public assets. He directed fool-proof security to polio teams so as to eradicate polio by conducting polio campaigns successfully for polio free Pakistan.

On this occasion, DPO Sohail Khalid briefed him about law and order and militancy situations and crimes of other natures in the district. Later, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi visited PTC Daggar. He directed the training of police force according to modern techniques and sophisticated weapons. He asserted that there will be no compromise on quality.

On the occasion, IGP distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the officials. Earlier, on arrival at PTC Daggar, a smart contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the police chief and led him to Yadgar-e-Shuhda police where the guest decorated buckets of flowers and offered prayers for eternal rest of souls.