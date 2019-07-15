IG Sindh directs to take back PPP’s lawmakers security

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam gave direction to take back security from Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers.

According to local news channel report on Monday, those PPP lawmakers MNAs and MPAs who no longer enjoy security include MPA Shehla Raza, local government minister Saeed Ghani, MNA Agha Rafiullah and others.

The additional police mobiles, earlier given to the PPP lawmakers, were summoned to the headquarters.

The PPP leaders were given security in view of threats, upon the behest of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, sources said.

On the issue, Saeed Ghani said that he never asked for increase in security, police had informed them of security threats and increased security for the PPP lawmakers.