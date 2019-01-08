IG transfer case: Top judge orders FBR, police to investigate into charges against Azam Swati

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday has ordered Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and police to investigate into the charges against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati in the IG Islamabad transfer case.

Top Judge remarked this while hearing the transfer case of Islamabad IG Jan Mohammad.

As the hearing underway, CJP remarked that Swati can be served notice under article 62(1)(f) for disqualification as a person who is not trustworthy and honest cannot hold office as minister. He said that the court will again hear the case after the report of FBR and police.

CJP further asked IG about filing an FIR, saying that you are still showing loyalty with the one is responsible for this situation. He directed Jan Mohammad to appear in his chamber after the hearing.

Meanwhile, judicial assistant said that an inquiry regarding concealing asset details can also be launched against Swati over which, lawyer Ali Zafar said that his client has already resigned from his post.

It is pertinent here to mention that Islamabad IG was transferred over not picking telephone of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Khan Swati.

The Supreme Court had later suspended the notification of transfer of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Jan Mohammad.