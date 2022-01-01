Ignazio Cassis new President of Switzerland

GENEVA (TASS): Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who represents in the government the center-right “Free Democratic Party. Liberals”, took office on Saturday as president of the country. He will exercise presidential powers for 12 months, remaining the head of the foreign policy department.

The presidential elections took place on December 8 last year at a joint meeting of the two chambers of parliament.

Cassis was born on April 13, 1961 in the town of Sessa (canton Ticino). Graduated from the University of Zurich, Faculty of Medicine in 1987. In 1996 he received his Master’s degree in Public Health and in 1998 he received his Doctor of Medicine degree. From 1988 he worked as a physician, in 1996-2008 – cantonal physician in Ticino. 2008-2012 – Vice President of the Swiss Federation of Physicians. From 2007 to 2017 – Member of the National Council – the lower house of the Swiss parliament from the Free Democratic Party. Liberals. From 2015 to 2017, he headed the parliamentary faction of this party. In September 2017, he was elected to the government – the Federal Council. On November 1, 2017, he took office as a member of the Federal Council, where he headed the federal department (ministry) of foreign affairs.

Among the main tasks of Cassis as president, local observers say smoothing the rough edges in relations with the European Union. The relationship is going through difficult times since Switzerland broke off negotiations to conclude a framework agreement in May 2021.

The office of President in Switzerland is alternately held by members of the Federal Council (government), which consists of seven ministers.

The outcome of the December 8 elections was predetermined by the consensus of the four largest parties that make up the government, and the change of the president will not affect the country’s policy, since problems are solved in the government collectively. The President in Switzerland is not the head of state: this is the prerogative of the Federal Council.

The president presides over government meetings, with an equal vote, his opinion becomes decisive, he also receives foreign heads of state who visit Switzerland.