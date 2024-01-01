Ignoring voters comes at a high price

Michel Barnier always did have a way with words. “I have the honour of submitting to you the resignation of the government,” said his letter, as if he had just been appointed rather than defenestrated. He is the shortest-serving prime minister in French history, the first for six decades to be forced out by a no-confidence motion. And felled, in effect, by Marine Le Pen. Many had assumed that she was on the way out, accused of embezzling European Parliament funds. But as she has just shown the world, her party is perhaps more potent now than ever.

Rassemblement National cannot form a government. It lacks the allies. Barnier was right to say he had been taken out by a “coalition of opposites” who agree on nothing more than the need to remove him. But what unites Le Pen and her new partner in insurgency, Jean-Luc Melenchon, is contempt for Emmanuel Macron. His calamitous decision to call a snap parliamentary election resulted in a hung parliament where his only hope was that the Right and Left could never unite. Once again, his enemies have just proved him wrong.

About 20 candidates are mooted as potentials for the next presidential race, but none come close to Le Pen’s popularity. Her support is running at about 40 per cent in some polls. Edouard Philippe, mayor of Le Havre, is next at about 25 per cent. A conviction for embezzlement would debar her from the race, but other than that it’s hard to see what could stop her running. Just as the lawfare and obloquy used against Donald Trump ended up making him stronger, the same tactics seem to be powering Mme Le Pen. It wasn’t so long ago that Macron was proposing a centrist “revolution”, publishing a book by the same name. It failed because he failed. For seven years, under the presidency of this former investment banker, French public spending surged – as did national debt – leading to the current budget crisis. The kind of Budget and pension cuts that Barnier was trying to pass are the only solution. But Macron never properly built the case for this, or any proper reform agenda.

It was always possible to out-argue Le Pen and hold her fiscal denialism up to ridicule. But portraying her as a far-Right monster was more name-calling than argument. Similar tactics have been deployed against Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Sweden Democrats, Poland’s Law and Justice Party, Geert Wilders’ PVV in the Netherlands and Austria’s Freedom Party. Look around Europe and it doesn’t seem that this tactic is working very well – but it never stops being used. The strange phenomenon we saw in America, how Trump’s enemies attacked him when it was clear that attacks backfired, can be seen all over Europe. Germany is learning this the hard way. Olaf Scholz’s coalition collapsed last month. As the recent state elections in Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia demonstrated, the momentum is with AfD. Violent crime in Germany is becoming inseparable from the issue of migration, with police statistics saying that 40 per cent of suspects are foreign-born. Combine this with its woeful economic trajectory and demographics (it’s expected to have one of the sharpest working-age population declines of any major economy) and it adds to a perfect electoral storm for populists.

JD Vance, America’s vice-president elect, has a theory that it’s not enough to embody voters’ ambitions: when you’re up against a falling government, you also need to embody their anger. So people vote for Trump (or Le Pen) not because they necessarily think such characters deserve to be president, but because they see him as a necessary corrective to a failed consensus. Under this strategy, attacks are helpful. The louder the shrieks of horror from the establishment, the stronger the Trumpian (or Le Pennian) claim to embody electoral vengeance.

Giorgia Meloni has always understood this. Her politics are standard centre-Right (as her presidency has shown) but having the Brothers of Italy denounced as “post-fascist” burnishes her rebel credentials. Now and again, she’ll play it up. She’ll be coy about Mussolini’s record or defend the tricolour flame in her party’s logo (a visual nod to the bad old days) hoping her opponents will take the bait. This is from the Trump playbook of political jiu-jitsu: use your opponent’s vitriol as a campaign fuel. Let them portray themselves as deranged. “They’re not after me, they’re after you,” Trump likes to say. “I just happen to be standing in the way.”

The countries where support for the new-Right parties has been waning – Sweden, Poland, Hungary – are those where populists have held or shared power. This is what really hurts: when they get the chance to change, but flop. Perhaps the best way of weakening Le Pen would be having Jordan Bardella, her protégé and parliamentary leader, as prime minister. Let him see how the bruises of government dampen his rebel yell. And if young Bardella would succeed and end up as impressive as Meloni has been? Then the world may have to rethink the far-Right label, one already regarded as nonsense by a good chunk of French voters. But as things stand, Le Pen has Macron exactly where she wants him: in the Elysee, taking the blame, trying to form another government but one which – as she has just demonstrated – can be thrown out by her new rebel alliance at any time. This leaves her in the ideal populist fist-shaking position. As Brexit negotiator, Barnier liked to say that time was running out. Macron has the opposite problem: his time as a lame-duck president has another two and half agonising years to run. Some 59 per cent of French voters want him to stand down earlier but tonight he said he will serve his term “fully, until its end.” To walk away early and trigger another snap election would certainly be a gamble. And after this year’s debacle – and the crisis into which he has now led his country – Macron may well have had enough of those.