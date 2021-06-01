IGP appreciates strategy of police

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Inspector General of Police KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over a video link conference at CPO Peshawar on Tuesday. Additional IGP Operations, Additional IGP HQRs, DIG Enquiry & Inspection, DIG Special Branch, DIG HQRs, DIG Operations, DIG CTD and AIG Operations attended the conference at CPO while CCPO Peshawar and all Regional Police Officers participated in the conference from their respective regions.

The IGP was informed that during the current year a total of 876 terror suspects were arrested which included 24 hard core terrorists carrying head money of 89 million rupees.

Likewise, during the current year the CTD police recovered 2296.32 kg explosive materials, 93 hand grenades, 4 suicide jackets, 12 SMGs, 4 RPGs, 70 RPG shells, 22 pistols and 6 shotguns.

The IGP was also informed that due to effective and result-oriented performance of CTD kidnapping for ransom, extortion and target killing come down significantly.

Addressing on the occasion the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the well planned strategy and result-oriented effective measures adopted against terrorists and outlaws for maintenance of law and order in the province.

The IGP directed the police high ups to keep close vigil on proscribed organizations and anti-state elements and pre-empt and prevent the nefarious designs of the terrorists with the active support and coordination of other law enforcing agencies.

The IGP categorically made it clear that no one was above the law, all citizen are equal in the eyes of the law of the land and all citizens would be equally treated as per law. The IGP maintained that KP police welcomes positive criticism and reform itself accordingly. The IGP also vowed that the basic fundamental rights of the tribal people would be safeguarded at all the costs.

The IGP asserted that police are answerable to the people and are bound to give equal respect to each and every individual including elected representatives, teacher community and respected citizens of the country. The IGP also informed that police reforms was a continuous process which will go ahead despite confronting challenges.

The IGP directed the police high ups not to post police officials against whom criminal cases had been registered. The IGP also expressed satisfaction over the supply of 3667 pistols from POF Wah to the KP police which were pending since the year 2017-2018.