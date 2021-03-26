IGP briefed about digitalization of FIR, FSL and training

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A high level meeting under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi was held at CPO Peshawar on Friday. In the meeting, the IGP was thoroughly briefed about the digitalization of FIR, Forensic Science Laboratories, joint training for capacity building and establishment & working of crime scene investigation units throughout the province.

In the briefing the IGP was updated that automated registration of FIRs and data integration work is going on with full swing and so far 1,823,010 FIRs have been computerized. Moreover, E-FIR has also been launched in Peshawar and so far 52156 FIRs had been digitalized. The IGP was further informed that PC-1 for computerization of police station record been prepared jointly with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) which would shortly be sent to government for approval.

In briefing the IGP was informed that Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Swat had been operationalized this year and required forensic experts had also been posted. The IGP was also informed that the service rules for FSL Swat had been approved from Home Department and its vetting is under process. The IGP was further told that FSL Peshawar is fully operational and international standards of disciplines are being implemented in the laboratory and its performance and achievements work as a beacon of light for other institutions.

The IGP was also briefed about the establishment and working of crime scene investigation units in five districts of the province i.e., Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi Charsadda and Mardan. The IGP was informed that necessary trainings had been imparted to the officials of these units. The IGP was told that due to professional working of these units the standard of investigations had improved and resultantly conviction rate has increased manifold. It was also informed that PC-1 had been prepared for establishment of these units in the rest of the province and would be sent to the government for approval.

While giving briefing about the joint training for police and officials of other institutions in the police specialized schools the IGP was informed that 30 officials of Islamabad police and 36 officials of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were imparted necessary training in the advance course held in Police Training School Swat. Likewise, 19 officials of Balochistan police in Police School of Explosive Handling Nowshera, 199 of Air Force officials, 24 of NAB, 19 of Peshawar University, 125 of Judicial Academy, 44 of Pak Railway in Police School of Investigation Peshawar and 54 officials of Pak Army were imparted training in different courses in Police School of Public Disorder & Riot Management Mardan.

The IGP in light of the detailed briefing appreciated the police inputs in the above mentioned units and directed the participants of the meeting to further pull up their sleeves and bring more betterment in the performance of these units particularly in digitalization of FIRs so as to better serve the people while benefitting from the technological advancements.