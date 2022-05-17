F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Tuesday visited Gurdwara Jogan Shah at the limit of P.S Shah Qabool where he expressed deep grief and sorrow with the Sikh community on the tragic incident occurred at Batta Tal Bazar PS Sarband the other day in which Guljeet Singh and Ranjeet Singh died due to firing of unknown miscreants.

The IGP expressed deep sympathies with the members of bereaved families and offered fateha for the departed souls. The IGP assured the heirs of the deceased families that the accused involved in the gruesome act would be arrested and brought to justice very soon. The IGP said that the police equally shared the agony of the affectees in this hour of trial and will ensure justice to them at every cost. The IGP informed that Sikh community were the most peaceful and patriotic citizen of the country and protection of their life, property, business and worship places were their top most priority. The IGP further informed that police high ups had been issued special directives for ensure security to the minority people through out the province and the planned mechanism would be effectively implemented in due letter and spirit. The IGP maintained that the terrorists have no religion and want to target the peaceful and innocent people just to create panic in the society. The IGP termed the tragic incident a big challenge for the police and vowed that the real culprits would be brought to justice at every cost.

The bereaved families members expressed full satisfaction over the police and assured full cooperation for maintence of law and order and brotherhood in the society. CCPO Peshawar, SSP Operations and SP City also accompanied the IGP on this occasion.