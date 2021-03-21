IGP KP pays surprise visit across Peshawar City

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi last night visited different parts of Peshawar city and adjoining areas to review the security arrangements and checked police duties on various points. The IGP paid a surprise visit of police stations Gulbahar, Hayatabad, Jumrud, Landi Kotal, and Mechni check post where he thoroughly checked CCTV cameras installed in police stations record and case property vehicles.

The IGP also briefed himself from the police officials present on duty and inquired about their confronting problems and difficulties.

The IGP also interacted with the accused in police station lockups and asked from them about the police behavior, available facilities and problems being faced by them in the lockups, It may be recalled that for the first time in the history of KP police that the high command of police paid a surprise visit to different parts of Peshawar city late night and checked himself the security apparatus.

On this occasion the IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi pledged that protection of life and property was the prime responsibility of police and all available resources would be utilized for assuring to prevail better law and order in every nook and corner of the province.

CCPO Peshawar, SSP Operations, SSP Traffic and other concerned police officers accompanied the IGP on this occasion.