IGP presides over meeting on ‘Revamping of Investigation’ procedure

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over a high level on Revamping of Investigation held at Central Police Office Peshawar on Monday. Addl IGP Investigation, Addl IGP HQRs, DIG Training, DIG HQRs, DIG Ops and other senior police officers participated in the meeting.

The IGP KP was briefed in detail about the investigation and monitoring of cases in the province. The IGP was informed that the recently introduced investigation monitoring tool had proved effective in the follow up of cases and significant increase in the conviction rate. The IGP was also given a detailed briefing on the ongoing examinations for selection of Muharrar staff for posting in the police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP directed the top police officials to complete the examination process of Muharrar at the earliest and post educated, well-mannered police personnel bearing good moral character in all the police stations of the province. The IGP KP also directed the senior police officials to conduct laboratory tests of the vehicles and weapons from FSL and report should be sent to the CPO within 15 days. The IGP directed that evidence based arrests should be made and further directed that heads of Investigation must immediately inform, in addition to their respective chain of commands, the Additional IGP Investigation of all arrests.

The IGP directed to respect every section of the Juvenile Act and directed that under the Juvenile Act case should be sent to the government to set up Observation Homes and Rehabilitation Centers.

The IGP said that protection of life and property of the people is the prime duty of the police department and said that safeguarding the basic human rights especially the rights of women, children and oppressed segments of the society is my top priority and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The IGP urged that criminals and anti-state elements should be dealt severely under the law of the land, however, directed to facilitate the needy people, provide services to the people at their door step and ensure dispensation of speedy justice to win the hearts and minds of the people.