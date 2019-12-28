IGP Sindh lauds sacrifices of police martyrs for restoring peace

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Saturday lauded the sacrifices of the police martyrs for restoring peace in the province specially in Karachi and said that the entire police department was proud of them.

He was addressing an event titled ‘Sindh Police Martyrs’ Family Festival’ in district Central of the city. Former cricket team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, policemen and families of martyrs also attended the event. The IGP Sindh mingled with the martyrs’ families.

Speaking at the event, the top police officer of the province said that the sacrifices rendered by the policemen were unforgettable. “A policeman does not know if he will return alive when he leaves for his duty,” he said adding that the cops had even not cared for their lives in order to succeed efforts aimed at restoring peace in the city.

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon also lauded the martyrs’ sacrifices and said that the families should not consider them alone as entire police force stand alongside them.

“The peace in the city was only restored due to the sacrifices of our cops,” he said.

On August 04, the Police Martyrs Day was observed across the country aimed at honouring brave fighters of the nation and expressing solidarity with their families.

The police department is honoring the sacrifices of ‘Jawans’ who laid down their lives for the country while performing their duties.

The Martyrs Day was observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.

Separate ceremonies were held in Lahore and Rawalpindi to honor the martyred policemen of the country.

The ceremony held at the police line, Rawalpindi was attended by a large number of people belonging to the various walks of life.

In Lahore, SSP Model Town Imran Ahmed laid floral wreath at the grave of Sub-Inspector Manzoor Ahmed.