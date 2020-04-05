IGP visits Southern Districts quarentine centers

F.P. Report

BANNU: The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sana ullah Abbasi visited South districts including Kohat, Bannu and North Waziristan where he reviewed police security measures in different Quarantine centres and issued necessary instructions to the Concerned Quarters.

The IGP also met with Army Officers And officers of other law enforcement Agencies and Doctors deployed for prevention of Covid-19 in different centres and briefed himself from them about the precautionary, security and preventive measures for curtailing the disease.

In district Meran Shah, the IGP visited the Quarantine centres established at Golden Arrow High school and isolation ward in district Headquarter hospital. On this occasion, Health officer Israr Khan and MS Dr sultan also accompanied the IGP.

Both these Quarantine centres consist of 23 rooms and 53 beds. The IGP inspected both the Quarantine centres in detail and expressed satisfaction over the facilities ensured in these centres for the corona virus patients While talking to the doctors present on the occasion, the IGP appreciated their valuable services and issued some necessary instructions for more better health care facilities.

The IGP commended the sacrifice of the shaheed and assured full cooperation and support to the deceased family from the police force.

Later on, the IGP also called on the GOC- DIV 7 General Shakirullah Khattak at Miranshah headquarters camp.

The GOC General Shahkirullah Khattak held in high esteem the police duty for prevention of Covid-19 in the area from day 1st.

The IGP thanked the GOC for his good well gesture and assured full cooperation from the police for combating the Covid-19.

The IGP also expressed full satisfaction over the performance of North Waziristan police and directed them to further pull off their sleeves and serve the affected people with more dedication

and professional zeal and spirit.