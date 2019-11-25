IHC accepts Firdous Ashiq Awan and Ghulam Sarwar in contempt of court notices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court took back its contempt of court notices against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday after accepting their apologies.

According to reports, Firodus Ashiq Awan and Ghulam Sarwar Khan appeared before IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah in today’s hearing of the contempt of court cases against them.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah appreciated the ministers for saying that there remarks were political. The judge also accepted that no one is perfect, including the judiciary. He added that damaging the peoples trust in the courts for political gain is not beneficial.

The IHC chief justice said, “The court was satisfied that whatever you (Awan and Sarwar) said falls under contempt of court but despite that the contempt of court show cause notice is being taken back.”

Justice Minallah said that he hoped that the ministers will work on increasing the people trust’s in the institutions, and avoid giving irresponsible remarks. He added that courts do not shy away from criticism but welcomes it.

The chief justice added that he hoped that the ministers will not comment on the ongoing cases in the future.

Commenting on the court’s decision, Awan’s lawyer Shah Khawar thanked the court for taking back the show cause notice against his client