IHC acquits Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal graft case

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Federal Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City Corruption case. A two-member bench of the court, chaired by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, heard the hearing of the Narowal Sports City corruption reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal.

The Chief Justice inquired the NAB prosecutor if the case was a classic example of ‘political engineering.’ NAB damaged the project by halting it for so many years, he added. The CJ asked if it was the NAB’s responsibility to keep a check on the government. NAB filed a reference based on news published in some unknown newspaper, do they even know what the allegation mentioned in the news? the CJ asked the prosecutor.

The court inquired if all the 30 people working in the Composition of Central Development (CDWP) were involved in the corruption. If yes, then why only Ahsan Iqbal was arrested? NAB claimed that Iqbal illegally directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and NESPAK to increase the project’s scope, enhancing the cost to Rs97.52 million.

The NAB prosecutor urged the court to grant them time to review the reference in light of the recent amends to the NAB laws. Deputy prosecutor Bhawara would present arguments if they were given more time, the prosecutor said. The CJ remarked that they have given more than enough time to NAB. The court ended the proceedings by acquitting the PML-N leader from the case.

Related