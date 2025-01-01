IHC acquits four PTI members in May 9 riots case over lack of evidence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday acquitted four PTI members, who were previously convicted for attacking Islamabad’s Ramna police station during the May 9 riots.

The acquitted individuals – Mira Khan, Muhammad Akram, Shahzeb, and Sohail Khan – had been handed multiple sentences by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in May this year.

The riots erupted on May 9, 2023 following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan, leading to violent protests across the country.

The ATC had convicted several PTI supporters under numerous sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, imposing sentences ranging from a few months to 10 years.

The charges included rioting, arson, attempted murder, mischief, and obstructing public servants.

However, a two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Azam Khan and Justice Khadim Soomro ruled that the prosecution failed to establish the presence of the four accused at the crime scene.

Only one out of nine witnesses, ASI Muhammad Sharif, had identified the accused, with no physical injuries reported or substantive evidence linking them directly to the incident.

The court observed that convictions cannot be based merely on identity parades and criticised the prosecution for inadequate preparation.

PTI’s lawyer Babar Awan argued that while justice must be served, the legal process must remain credible and evidence-based.