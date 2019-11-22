IHC acquits Nawaz’s personal aide Irfan Siddiqui in tenancy law violation case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has acquitted Nawaz Sharif’s personal aide Irfan Siddiqui in a case pertaining to violation of Tenancy Act, on Friday.

As the hearing underway, Justice Amir Farooq thoroughly examined the police report and disposed of the plea seeking dismissal of the case.

Meanwhile, Lawyer of Irfan Siddiqui has requested the court to issue directives for action against the administration. It will be appropriate if court mentions about the role of administration in the case in its decision, he added.