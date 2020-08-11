IHC adjourns case pertaining to cabinet committee on privatization

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 9, on a petition challenging the inclusion of special assistants to prime minister in cabinet committee on privatization.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on case pertaining to the above matter filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

During the course of proceeding, Deputy attorney general adopted the stance that Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher would give arguments in the case after his return from abroad. He prayed the court to adjourned hearing till the AAG get back to this Justice Farooq remarked that whether the federation had no any lawyer to present before court and give arguments. When the tenure of special assistants was going to complete, the bench asked and remarked that unnecessary delay was being made by the respondents.

The petitioner’s lawyer Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha pleaded that his case was not against the special assistants rather it was challenging the participation of un-elected people in cabinet committee on privatization.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Dr. Zafar Mirza produced the copy of his client’s resignation before the bench. While National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s prosecutor objected over making his department as respondent in this case and said that there was no such inquiry pending with NAB pertaining to above matter.

The court, however, granted time to federation to give arguments and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.