IHC adjourns case regarding Baloch students till April 23

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till April 23, on a case related to cases registered against Baloch students of Qauid-e-Azam University.

Deputy Attorney General informed the court that he would submit a detailed report to the court after arranging of students’ meeting with the president. The court said it was an important issue and federal government had to view it as early as possible.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed through Iman Mazari Advocate.

The deputy attorney general said that the President couldn’t hold the meeting so far with the students due to some ailment. He, however, submitted the minutes regarding meeting of students with the secretary interior ministry.

The court adjourned further hearing till April 23.

IHC serves notices to respondents in case regarding NA’s session: A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Fri-day served notices to Dep-uty Speaker National Asse-mbly Qasim Suri and other respondents in case regarding delay in summoning of NA’s session and sought comments till April 22.

The larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Baber Sattar heard the case filed by PML-N’s lawmaker Murtaza Abbasi.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the NA’s session was scheduled for April 16, but it was postponed till April 22. He said that election for the new speaker of the national assembly was included in the agenda and there was time limit of at least seven days for this. The National Assembly currently was working without the speaker while the current deputy speaker was using the powers of that post.

The chief justice rema-rked that the selection of speaker would be done on April 22, according to the agenda item. The lawyer said that the deputy speaker had not told any reason to postpone the NA session, adding that he just wanted to delay the process.

The lawyer said that the case was related to the parliamentary proceeding but there were the decision of Supreme Court in similar matters. He said that the top court suspended the ruling of speaker NA.

The chief justice remarked that the petitioner had not solid ground and this court couldn’t issue order in this way. The court said let the session be conducted as it had been summoned on April 22.

The court said that the Parliament’s disgrace couldn’t be allowed, adding that it had no reason to doubt on summon of NA session. The lawyer prayed the court to serve notices to respondent for answer.

The bench, subsequently, sought comments from respondents and adjourned hearing till April 22.

IHC instructs FIA to avoid harassing PTI workers: The Islamabad High Court on Friday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for not to harass the social media activists and disposed of the case of PTI.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI challenging FIA actions against its workers.

The court instructed the director anti-cyber crime wing FIA to ensure implementation of law and avoid harassing the people. The court noted that the director was newly posted against the slot and said that it had fully trust on him. The chief justice said that criticism could be made but provoking anyone shouldn’t be allowed.

The court also instructed the director general FIA to appoint a focal person who would coordinate with the petitioner.

