IHC adjourns Gilani’s appeal against Senate chairman polls

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till March 31, in an intra court appeal of PPP’s Leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani against Senate Chairman elections.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA filed by Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging the decision of single member bench in above mentioned case.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Farooq asked the petitioner’s lawyer Farouk H. Naek that the court required clarification in the few points. Whether the presiding officer had given ruling regarding rejection of votes, he questioned. Naeik answered in yes and said that the presiding officer had given the ruling formally. The court said that it was the minutes of the said session of the house. It further asked if the proceeding used to be recorded?

The lawyer said that all Parliamentary proceedings must have an audio recording. When he gave any speech then its transcript was used to be sent to him to point out any correction in it, saying that it was considered correct if he didn’t make any correction.

The court was told that chairman Senate’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar couldn’t appear due to the engagements in the Supreme Court. The court said that it would be appropriate that the clarification on the certain points could be done before Barrister Ali Zafar. It would take only ten minutes to clear some points, the court said.

The court noted that there was a reference of two cases before it. In one case the top court had interfered into the parliamentary proceedings while in other cases it didn’t. The court asked the lawyers to clarify which order of the top court could be most relevant to this matter. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till March 31.

