IHC adjourns Maryam’s appeals till February 10

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjour-ned hearing till February 10, on appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar against their convictions in Avenfield Property reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the above mentioned appeals. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar appeared before the court along with their legal team.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani observed that the situation of COVID-19 outbreak was dangerous and everyone should take care of it while arriving courts.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor submitted the written comments against the plea of Maryam Nawaz.

The court asked the defence lawyer Irfan Qadir whether he had read the answer of NAB in reply he said he didn’t yet.

The bench instructed the lawyer to read the NAB comments and then give arguments.

The court adjourned further hearing on appeals till February 10.