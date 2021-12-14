IHC adjourns Zardari’s appeal against NAB case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 19, on an appeal of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking acquittal in suspicious bank transaction worth Rs8 billion.

The chief justice said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should have sent this matter to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) before preparing reference. The FBR had the authority to conduct complete audit of it.

He remarked that how the NAB could set aside the income tax laws itself. The bureau had also no powers to dismiss the assessment order of the FBR, he added.

Farooq H Naek, counsel of Zardari, said that ex-president had filed acquittal plea before the indictment, adding that the accountability court should have sought NAB’s comments first.

He said that the matter did not fall in the jurisdiction of NAB.

Naek said that his client purchased the property and paid its price in case.

The NAB prosecutor said that his department had prepared this reference under Section, 2, 4 and 12 of the Ordinance.

The prosecutor said that the top court had ordered the NAB to investigate the fake bank accounts scam.

He said that the property worth Rs150 millions was purchased through the fake bank accounts’ transactions. The former president had mentioned the the price of property as Rs53 million.

At this, the court asked that how the NAB could be involved in matter of income tax. Justice Farooq said unfortunately this was a common practice to mention low price of the property across the country.

Naek said how it was called fake bank account when the concerned account holder was available.

The chief justice remarked that the NAB had option to send the matter to FBR.

The court also asked the NAB to review its reference and exclude the figure of Rs53 millions.

The NAB prosecutor said these cases were investigated by FIA and later shifted to NAB on directives of the top court. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 19.