IHC again orders sisters’ meeting with PTI chief

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday heard the petition filed by the sisters of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for their meeting with their brother who is currently serving three-year prison term at District Jail, Attock in the Toshakhana reference since August 5.

Both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared before the court along with their lawyers Advocate Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha and Barrister Umair Niazi. Counsel for Imran’s sisters, on the occasion, told the IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Aamer Farooq that contrary to his order, dated August 18, 2023, that the PTI chairman should be allowed to meet with his sisters, no such meeting had been arranged so far.

The CJ, in reply, said that now he again ordered that both sisters should be allowed to meet their brother in the jail. Three days ago, on August 25, 2023 (Friday), both Aleema and Uzma, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, had moved the Islamabad High Court to meet their brother.

Aleema and Uzma had made the federation respondent in the petition They pleaded to the court to issue directives to the Federation to allow them to meet their brother. “We went to meet our brother in Attock jail on Thursday, but the superintendent did not allow us to meet him,” the petitioners stated, praying to the court to issue directives to the superintendent in this connection.

Talking to the media outside the IHC, Aleema said that four cases had been registered against her and six against Uzma. “We have packed our bags … put us in jail also.” But remember, she said, the PTI chief will not bow. “He has got time. He is reciting the holy Quran.” (INP)