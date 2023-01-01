IHC allows Qureshi, Asad Umar to appear for bail pleas hearing tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Allowing PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to appear in the court on the next date of hearing, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of their bail pleas until tomorrow.

Ali Bukhari, counsel for the PTI leaders, told the court that his clients had reached the IHC for the hearing at 7:30 in the morning, but police barred them from entering the court premises. “And when the gates were locked, they were left with no choice but to return,” he said, adding, “The court is requested to allow my clients to appear tomorrow.”

Accepting his request, the court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.