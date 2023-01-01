IHC annuls NAB notices to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared the notices from the National Accountability Court (NAB) to PTI chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case as unlawful.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had challenged the NAB summons to them in Toshakhana inquiry. A division bench of the IHC, comprised of Chief Justice Aamir Farooque and Justice Babar Sattar, announced the verdict. “The first notices by the NAB, served to Imran Khan and his spouse are unlawful,” the bench said in its decision. The high court had earlier summoned the NAB over notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi, in her challenge to the NAB call-up notices in the high court stated that the court should declare the NAB call-up notices illegal and the inquiry should be barred from making changes in the investigation till the final verdict. The Toshakhana issue has become a sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration.”

Imran summoned by CTD for investigation in two cases: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) – Islamabad chapter – has summoned former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in two cases registered against him.

According to the details, the CTD of Islamabad has summoned former primer Imran Khan in two cases, on May 10 and May 11, at the Police Line Headquarters, seeking Khan to present his stance over undergoing cases. In the notice, the CTD stated that PTI chief Imran Khan should appear to present his stance in the ongoing investigations. “If he has any evidence in his favor, he should present it,” the CTD notice reads.

The notice warned Khan that necessary action will be taken if he fails to appear on the summoned date. Last month, Islamabad police have summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for an investigation into nine cases registered against him. As per details, Islamabad police summoned the PTI chief on April 11 (tomorrow) for an investigation into two cases, while the former premier is also directed to appear before police at Police Lines Headquarters on April 12 for a probe into 7 other cases.

All cases against the PTI chief are being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). The summons of all cases have been dispatched to Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence. The notices said Khan should appear before the investigation teams to record his statement. “In case of non-appearance, the law will take its due course.”