IHC appoints amicus curiae in GB jobs quota case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Barrister Ahmad Bilal Sufi for judicial assistance in a case pertaining to jobs’ quota for Diamer and Gilgit-Baltistan’s people in Diamer Bhasha Dam project.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a petition filed by Diamer affectees through their counsel Chaudhary Ashiq Hussain.

The counsel took the stance that the people of the area were being ignored in the job quota depriving them from their right.

He said this case was very important and the position of job quota regarding the people of Gilgit-Baltistan could not be ignored.

The court appointed Barrister Ahmar Bilal Sufi as legal assistant and sought legal opinion. The hearing was adjourned till January 13.

IHC asks Radio Pakistan’s sacked employees to complete contractual term: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday asked the sacked contract employees of Pakistan Radio to continue jobs till the remaining period of their contracts.

Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez conducted the hearing on the case, filed by the sacked employees of Radio Pakistan against their expulsion.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioners’ lawyer Ahmad Khan Awan while Shahida Sukhera appeared before the court on behalf of Radio Pakistan.

The court said the employees whose contracts had not expired yet should continue their jobs.

However, the employees whose contracts had expired should be decided by the management of Radio Pakistan itself.

The court also said the contract employees who were still in office should not be suspended from work.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 27.