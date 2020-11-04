IHC asks AAG to inform it regarding amendment in law for appointment of tribunal judges

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Assistant Attorney General (AAG) to inform the bench on next hearing regarding amendment in law in a case pertaining to appointment of judges tribunals.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into the matter and sought the reply from Assistant Attorney General.

At the outset of hearing, Assistant Attorney General Sohail appeared before the court on behalf of Law Ministry and adopted the stance that the government was going to introduce amendments in finance and customs act.

To this, the chief justice remarked that whether the new rules had been prepared and if these were prescribed by the Prime Minister.

The AAG answered that rules were not finalized so far. These would be presented to the Prime Minister after finalization, he said.

The court asked that if there was any judgment of the Supreme Court which was a hurdle in proposed amendments in law.

The AAG said that chairman Custom Appellant Council and its members could be appointed only after the said amendments.

The law ministry would present final rules to the Prime Minister after introducing amendments in act.

The court directed the AAG to apprise the court regarding amendments and appointments on next hearing and adjourned the case til November 30.