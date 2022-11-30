IHC attack: Lawyers seek unconditional apology

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): The lawyers, facing contempt charges over Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case in 2021, have sought an unconditional apology. IHC Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the contempt case against lawyers for attacking IHC.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyers sought an unconditional apology from the court. The bench asked the lawyers involved in the attack on IHC that have you read the code of conduct of lawyers? The court directed the accused to comply with the code of conduct in the future else action would be taken against them. The lawyers were asked to ensure the court of their humble behavior in the future.

Later the hearing was adjourned for two weeks. The Islamabad High Court directed the remaining lawyers involved in the contempt to appear before the IHC on the next hearing. The bench further said that it will issue written order in the case later.

On February 08, 2021, after the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists. A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and the IHC chief justice.

PTI moves IHC for hearing of its petition against ECP’s decision in Prohibited Funding Case on daily basis: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed an application in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruling in prohibited funding case.

As per details, the petition stated that the case should be heard on daily basis. The federal investigation authority (FIA) is carrying out operations on the ECP ruling against the party leaders, the petitioner added. The petition was scheduled for hearing but it was de-listed later, the PTI petitioner stated.

Earlier, the court extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan until December 14 in a prohibited funding case The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier Imran Khan violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.

