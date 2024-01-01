IHC bans illegal protests in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice has ordered that permission for illegal protests and rallies will not be allowed at all in the Federal Capital.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued a written order after hearing a case on the request of local businessmen who contended that they could not open their businesses owing to routine protests and rallies. Interior Secretary appeared before the court on behalf of the government. He told the court that political workers and leaders of an opposition party wanted to stage protests march in Red Zone Islamabad which will freeze the movement of the public.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq directed that it must be ensured that during SCO Summit, there should be no protests and lockdown like situation in Islamabad. The Court directed the Government and local administration to allocate specific site for protests.

Justice Amir Farooq also directed protestors to record their protests at specific site. He said Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution provide the people with fundamental rights of assembly and movement, however, these fundamental rights are subject to appropriate restrictions imposed by law. Justice Amir Farooq also ordered that suitable measures be taken to maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad.

The court was told that under Article 245, the army has also been deployed to maintain law and order and Section 144 is also in force across the city, the order said. IHC chief Justice made it clear that in this situation, no kind of protest can be allowed in Islamabad. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on October 17.