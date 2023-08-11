IHC bars arrests of Afridi, Shandana

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued an order on Monday instructing authorities to refrain from arresting PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar within the premises of Islamabad.

On August 16, the high court permitted PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar to return home as it entertained their pleas against their prolonged detentions under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance. The two leaders had been arrested by the police in connection with the violence that occurred on May 9.

The court stated that it would charge Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the city, and a senior superintendent of police (SSP) with contempt of court. On Monday, the court put a stop to the arrest of both leaders within the premises of Islamabad and extended the suspension of the MPO order until September 6.

During the proceedings, the State Council requested an adjournment of the case for today. Justice Babar Sattar remarked that he only has jurisdiction within Islamabad and wouldn’t be able to intervene if anything happens outside of it.

He further added that the chief commissioner and IG would also not be held responsible. Irfan Nawaz Memon, the DC of Islamabad, informed the court that there are orders from various courts, hence the details are not presently available. He assured that the report would be submitted shortly.

Subsequently, the court postponed the indictment proceedings of DC Islamabad and SS operations until September 7. (INP)