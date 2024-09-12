IHC bars authorities form arresting Sher Afzal Marwat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat without permission.

As per details, Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz issued a written order on Sher Afzal Marwat’s petition, directing the authorities to provide details of cases against him.

The court has also issued notices to the Secretary Interior, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, and FIA.

According to the petition filed by Sher Afzal Marwat’s counsel, there is a fear of secret arrest in a case. The court has ordered that Sher Afzal Marwat should not be arrested without permission in any case.

The IHC has directed the parties to submit their arguments on Sher Afzal Marwat’s petition.

It worth mentioning here that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested following the party’s Sangjani rally. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

However, yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the eight-day remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers as null and void.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict after hearing arguments from the both parties.

Prior to this, the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also approved the declaration of Parliament Lodges as a sub-jail for arrested PTI MNAs.