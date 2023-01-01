IHC bars police from arresting Gandapur

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday barred police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur.



IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir took up the plea of Gandapur seeking details of cases registered against him. Raja Zahoorul Hassan advocate appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to represent the former minister. The plaintiff’s lawyer stated that there are a number of cases registered against his clients at various police stations in Islamabad, but they don’t have details about them.



He pleaded with the court to order police to submission of cases record against Ali Amin Gandapur. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) while barring police from arresting the PTI stalwart, sought details from the respondents after issuing notices to them for March 31.



Last week, a team of Islamabad Police reached Dera Ismail Khan for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur. A case had been registered against the former minister at Golra police station of Islamabad. Bhakkar Police has also filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. (INP)