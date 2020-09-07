IHC: Citizens are missing from Islamabad & law enforcement agencies are busy in real-Estate business

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah on Monday while proceeding the petition of missing Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officer Sajid Gondal’s mother remarked that people are missing from the federal capital while law enforcement agencies are running housing societies and busy in real-Estate business.

In today’s proceedings Secretary Interior, Inspector General Police, (IG) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, mother & wife of the missing SECP officer appeared before the court.

Justice Athar Minallah observed that the federal capital is 1,400 square miles and this small area had its own inspector general of police and chief commissioner. He noted that the highest court of the country was also located within the federal capital.

The judge asked the officials present whether they had any idea as to how many such cases were being heard by his court. The court asked IG Islamabad who visited the family of Gondal on behalf of police on which IG responded, “Police SSP visited the family on which the Judge wondered how the officials would react if a federal minister’s son went missing?

The interior secretary responds the court that every possible efforts are being made for the recovery

The interior secretary told the court that a meeting was held today and all matters related to the disappearance were reviewed. He also assured the court that the case was being investigated at the highest level.

Justice Minallah observed that the prime minister had played a crucial role in the lawyers’ movement for the supremacy of law. He asked the officials whether they had informed the prime minister what was happening in the federal capital.

“Someone will have to accept responsibility in this case,” Justice Minallah stated at one point. He also asked the officials to tell the court about one case in which a missing person had been recovered or the police have traced the abductors in the case on which IG didn’t respond to the court.

The top judge of the IHC remarked that you should accept your failure, adding that everyone in the federal capital feels insecure. The judge observed that the current situation was a product of “mis-governance and state and its institution presence are not visible.

The IHC top court asked from Secretary interior whether you have informed the Prime Minister about the real-Estate business running by the officer of ministry of Interior, Police, FIA and other law enforcement agencies on which Secretary interior didn’t respond.

The court remarked that no one could dare to grab land without the support of police adding that citizens are missing from the capital but the priority of law enforcement agencies are real-Estate business how can they focus on security of the citizens the judge remarked.

Justice Minallah said that there were reports that the commission for missing persons Javid Iqbal had taken notice of Gondal’s “abduction” adding that it has been established that this is a case of enforced disappearance that the commission took notice? The judge inquired if the commission’s chairperson had found some information that indicated that this was a case of enforced disappearance, adding if the investigators have contacted the missing persons’ commission. The Secretary interior responded that he can’t say anything having no information about this. The court remarked that police should ask the chairman of the missing person commission whether they have some information regarding the case.

The court in its remarks mentioned that the total land of Islamabad is 1,400 square mile but the rule of law is poor and citizens are feeling insecurity, the judge asked IG Islamabad police you should ensure the security of the citizens in the federal capital and you will satisfy the court regarding your practical efforts for turning capital into safe place the judge remarked.

The IHC ordered law enforcement agencies to ensure the return of the missing Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Additional Joint Director Sajid Gondal by September 17.