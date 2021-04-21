IHC clubs bail petitions of lawyers

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (I-HC) on Wednesday clubb-ed a bail petition of lawyer Hammad Dar with another identical case of in IHC building rampage case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani heard the bail petitions of lawyers.

The court instructed to club Hammad Dar case with another case of Naseer Kiyani.

The investigation officer appeared before the court along with the case record. He produced the videos pertaining to involvement of Hammad Dar in the incident.

After this, the court adjourned the case till April 27, with above instructions.

Meanwhile, an anti terrorism court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the judicial remand of the arrested lawyers in IHC attack case. Accused secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Tasadaq Hanif, Naseer Kiyani and others could not be produced before the court due to security issues.

The court extended the remand till April 28, and adjourned the case.

IHC for ending forced labor at brick kilns in federal capital: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday provided Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration last opportunity to end forced labor especially on brick kilns in the jurisdiction of federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the bench would summon interior secretary in person if the district administration failed to do so. If the bench did not receive any results, the matter would be sent to the federal Cabinet, he said.

The lawyer of brick kilns owners said the Punjab government had a law for payment of Rs50,000 amount as advance loan to the workers.

The chief justice observed that if the Punjab government had this law then it was a violation of the decision of Supreme Court.

During the course of proceedings, Adnan Randhawa, the member commission set up by the court, said the under age children had been forced to work after payment of advance money to their poor parents. If the brick kilns owners stop this practice, their business could be at stake, he argued.

The chief justice remarked that this was a trap to ensalve the people in the modern era.

The court then adjourned the hearing till May 17.